Rev. Monsignor Kenneth John Schaefer

HERRIN — Msgr. Kenneth J. Schaefer, 71, of Herrin, born on Aug. 15, 1948, in Belleville, died July 11, 2020, in Millstadt surrounded by his loving family, after a lengthy and well fought battle with cancer.
Ken was raised in Millstadt, and began his journey to the priesthood at St. Henry's Preparatory Seminary in Belleville. He then received his B.A. in philosophy/sociology from Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, and his M.A. in theology from Josephinum Pontifical College in Columbus, Ohio.
Father Ken was ordained to the Catholic priesthood on June 8, 1974, by Bishop Albert Zuroweste. For the past 46 years, Father Ken served many parishes and communities: Associate Pastor at St. Henry's and teacher at Althoff, Belleville; Co-Pastor and Administrator of Mount Carmel/and St. Francisville for five years, then Pastor of both for five years; Full-time Vocation Director for next five years, as Adm. at St. Clare, O'Fallon; then Pastor at St. Michael's, Paderborn. He was named a Monsignor on May 25, 2000. For the next 26 years, Fr. Ken served as Pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Herrin, Holy Spirit in Carterville, and Sacramental Minister to St. Paul's Parish in Johnston City.
Fr. Ken enjoyed traveling, bike riding, canoeing, kayaking and reading. Known as Father Kenny to many friends and family, he was the middle child of three siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents; August and Hilda, nee Frierdich, Schaefer; his sister, Mary Ann, nee Schaefer, Ortmann; and his nephew-in-law, Eric S. Mueller.
He is survived by his sister, Norma Jean (Richard) Brune of Millstadt; his nieces, Monica (Paul) Winkeler of O'Fallon, Maribeth (Chris) Keeven and Marcia Mueller, both of Millstadt; his great nieces and nephews, Madison and Andrew Winkeler, Clare, Gwendolyn and Jillian Keeven, Maggie, Norah and August "Gus" Eric Mueller. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to the people of Herrin for all their loving care and support; his Priest Support group, Hospice of Southern Illinois, BJC Siteman Cancer Center, Herrin Hospital, Carterville Cancer Center, and all the doctors, nurses and therapists who treated, cared for and supported Fr. Ken during his illness, a special thank you to Dr. Cuartas and Dr. Muniz for their exceptional care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (OLMC) New School Fund, St. James Catholic Church, or Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.
A Private Family Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin and will be live streamed for the public on Our Lady of Mount Carmel Regional Catholic School Facebook page.
Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at St. James Parish Center in Millstadt.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. James Parish Center in Millstadt, with burial following in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Millstadt.
Capacity at both Masses will be limited, due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus. It is recommended if you are planning on attending the visitation or service, please wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.
