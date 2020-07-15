Rev. Monsignor Kenneth John Schaefer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — Msgr. Kenneth J. Schaefer, 71, of Herrin, born on Aug. 15, 1948, in Belleville, died July 11, 2020, in Millstadt surrounded by his loving family, after a lengthy and well fought battle with cancer.

Ken was raised in Millstadt, and began his journey to the priesthood at St. Henry's Preparatory Seminary in Belleville. He then received his B.A. in philosophy/sociology from Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, and his M.A. in theology from Josephinum Pontifical College in Columbus, Ohio.

Father Ken was ordained to the Catholic priesthood on June 8, 1974, by Bishop Albert Zuroweste. For the past 46 years, Father Ken served many parishes and communities: Associate Pastor at St. Henry's and teacher at Althoff, Belleville; Co-Pastor and Administrator of Mount Carmel/and St. Francisville for five years, then Pastor of both for five years; Full-time Vocation Director for next five years, as Adm. at St. Clare, O'Fallon; then Pastor at St. Michael's, Paderborn. He was named a Monsignor on May 25, 2000. For the next 26 years, Fr. Ken served as Pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Herrin, Holy Spirit in Carterville, and Sacramental Minister to St. Paul's Parish in Johnston City.