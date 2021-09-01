Rev. Nancy Jo Carrington-Schmidt

1939 - 2021

DONGOLA - Rev. Nancy Jo Carrington-Schmidt, daughter of Margaret Louise Anderson-Carrington and Emery Eugene Carrington, born January 22, 1939 in Jonesboro, IL passed away at the age of 82, on August 29, 2021 at St. Francis Medical Center, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Paul William Schmidt of Dongola, her brother Fred Emery Carrington, and her parents Margaret and Eugene Carrington. Nancy is survived by her son John Paul Schmidt (Rhonda) of Jonesboro; three grandsons: Aaron (Mindy), Jared, and Daniel Schmidt; three great-grandchildren: Autumn, Michael, and Oliver Schmidt; and her sister Betty Jean Hunter (Berry).

While educated in the Biological Sciences at Carthage College and having worked as a medical technologist near Chicago and at Community Health in Cairo, her passion was the world of faith, arts, and letters. She worked in oil paints, candle making, wood burning, and stained glass; she published poetry, and was a voracious reader. Her greatest love was her journey of faith in the Lord, which saw her through great tragedies as a young adult, and sustained her through illnesses and Paul's long goodbye in these later years.