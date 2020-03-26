Rev. Noel Gene Loyd
0 entries

Rev. Noel Gene Loyd

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VIENNA — The Rev. Noel Gene Loyd passed away at 9:40 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home in Vienna.

A public celebration of the life of the Rev. Noel Gene Loyd will be at a later date, which will be announced.

Memorials may be made to the Shawnee Worship Children's Ministry, P.O. Box 661, Vienna, IL 62995.

To view the complete obituary, visit www.baileyfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Noel Loyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News