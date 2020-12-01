Rev. Raymond James Weiss

He was born Mar. 7, 1928, in Ashley, Illinois, the son of the Rev. Raymond J. "Pete" and Louise (Hamilton) Weiss. He married Lorraine Wilson on Feb. 27, 1947, in Kane. She preceded him in death Feb. 25, 2009. He married Mary Ann Moulton in 2014. She survives.

Rev. Weiss spent a lifetime as a minister serving United Methodist congregations in Central and Southern Illinois, as well as in Florida. He earned the love and respect of hundreds of parishioners. Rev. Weiss loved his church, his God and his family. He was always quick with a helping hand and a smile for anyone he met who was in need, even if it meant had to do without. He and his first wife, Lorraine, were a team caring for the members of their churches and in lovingly raising their six children.