Rev. Richard G. Mohr

The Mohr family will be forever grateful for all of the love and support given to Father Richard over the years by the Catholic Church family throughout Southern Illinois and especially during his eight-year journey with cancer. He could always count on friends to drive him to appointments in St. Louis, to help him look after his affairs in his retirement and to be sure he was well fed. The family also appreciated very much the professional support that was provided in his final days by Hospice of Southern Illinois and The Voyage Senior Living Anchor facility.