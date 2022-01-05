Rev. Wilma Dean Burroughs

MARION — Rev. Wilma Dean Burroughs, age 93, of Marion, IL, passed away at 8:08 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Perry and Pastor Oral Perry presiding.

Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

Due to the executive order by the Governor of Illinois and request by the family, for all those attending the visitation and funeral service inside, the wearing of a face mask and practice of social distancing is suggested.