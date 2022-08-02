Reverend John Wesley Cripps, Sr.

1934 - 2022

JONESBORO — Reverend John Wesley Cripps, Sr, 88, of Jonesboro, IL died peacefully in his home on July 30, 2022.

He was born Jan. 18, 1934 in Grand Tower to Frank Cripps and Mary Lee Etta (Wright) Cripps. He married Mary (Murk) Hileman on Sept. 17, 1955.

John is survived by his wife, Mary (Murk); daughter, Johnette Wood (Greg); son, Wes Cripps; granddaughters Jenny Davis, Kelli Wood, and Kasee Carstens; great grandchildren, Ryker (Father: Tom Healey) and Kate; brothers Jim and Francis; sisters Bernadine and Ellen, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; grandson, Matt Davis; daughter Donna Cripps Davis; brothers David, Mark, and Frankie; sisters Rosemary and Colleen.

John enjoyed woodworking, doing projects on the house with his wife, going to A-J football games with his son, hunting Indian relics, and spending time with his family. He had a long career both on the river and at Bunny Bread. However, his most important role was as a pastor to many local churches. He loved the Lord and was looking forward to being united with Jesus and being reunited with loved ones.

There will be no services, but in his honor, we ask that you read your Bible today and know the love of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.