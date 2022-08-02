Reveta Arlene Black

1939 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Reveta Arlene Black, age 83, passed away on July 31, 2022 at her home in Carbondale surrounded by her loving family.

Reveta was born on June 2, 1939 at home in Clay City, IL to Kenneth and Edna (Zimmerman) Hosselton. Reveta married Charles "Fred" Black on Feb. 2, 1957 in Clay City, IL.Reveta graduated from Clay City High School at the age of 16. She married Fred at age 17 and lived in Peoria for a short time while Fred went to Barber School. They then moved to Carbondale in August 1957. Reveta went on to work in the office at the Good Luck Glove and then worked as the church secretary for many years at Lakeland Baptist Church. She loved to read, work on crossword puzzles, sew and cook for her family. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Carbondale.

Reveta is survived by her husband of 65 years, Fred Black; son, Christopher Black and wife Connie; daughter, Lori Black; daughter-in-law, Kathy Black-Wellman and grandchildren, Clayson, Chelsea, Charles J., Chloe and Collette Black.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Curtis Scott Black; and brother, Bill Hosselton.

Services for Reveta will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Revs. John Annable and Alan Rhein officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Clay City Cemetery in Clay City, Illinois.

Memorials may be made in Reveta's name to Southern Illinois Hospice and will be accepted at the funeral home.

To leave a story or memory of Reveta visit www.meredithfh.com.