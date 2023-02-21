Rex Riepe, 67, of Scott City, MO had his journey on Earth end on Sun, Feb. 19, 2023 at his home.

He was born Nov. 2, 1955, in Broseley, MO to the late Carl and Pearl Cornell Riepe. On June 6, 2002, he married his one and only love, Ronnie Phillips.

He received His Bachelor's in Sec. Ed. From SEMO in 1977 and received his M. S. in teaching math from the University of Wyoming. He retired from teaching high school math after 38 years.

Rex loved watching UK basketball and football, going to SEMO ballgames, reading and sharing a glass of wine with his closest friends and family. He really enjoyed spending time with his pets – Logan, JoJo and Jasper – while watching the flames in a fire pit or watching some calming body of water.

He is survived by his spouse, Ronnie; siblings: Tex (Diane) Riepe, Sharon Lindsey, Kerry Riepe, Larry Riepe, Karen Hawkins, Molly Hall, and Helen Cade, lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Rex was preceded by his siblings: Donald, Bessie, Avaleen, Shirley, Dolly, Sherman and all ten of Carl's children.

Special thanks to St. Francis Rehab and Hospice programs, and private nurse Heather Mouser.

To celebrate Rex's life, a gathering is planned for Sunday, Feb 26, at the Activity Center, 432 Lutheran Lane in Scott City, MO. Please come and share your fellowship between the hours of 1 – 4 p.m.

Cremation was accorded by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

