Rhonda R. Dickson

MARION — Rhonda R. Dickson, age 55, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with her family near, at 6:21 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, in Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau, MO.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

Due to the executive order by the Governor of Illinois, those attending the visitation and funeral service inside must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The visitation will be on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Visitation will resume on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Church, located at 2705 Walton Way, Marion. Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Nave presiding.

Interment will follow later in the afternoon in Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery of Benton, IL.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to, Longfellow Elementary School payable to "Longfellow PTO".

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https:/www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.