Ria Dianne Kirk

Jan. 12, 1935 - Dec. 25, 2021

CARBONDALE — Ria Dianne Kirk, 86, of Carbondale passed away December 25, 2021.

A private graveside service will be held. To see full obit, please go to http://www.walkerfuneralhomesandcrematory.com/. Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale entrusted with arrangements.

