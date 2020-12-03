HERRIN — Richard A. Hebel, 78, passed away at 4:59 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020, at SIH Herrin Hospital.
A Private Rite of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Herrin, with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Interment will be in San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin, with military graveside rites conducted by the Herrin American Legion Post 645, Carterville American Legion Post 347, and Baker-Ladd VFW Post 1567.
Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave a story, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
