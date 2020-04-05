× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DU QUOIN — Richard A. Wayman, 85, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Fairview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Du Quoin.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Burial will be in the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery at Benton.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the First Baptist Church Building Fund and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Wayman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.