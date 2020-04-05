DU QUOIN — Richard A. Wayman, 85, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Fairview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Du Quoin.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Burial will be in the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery at Benton.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the First Baptist Church Building Fund and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.
