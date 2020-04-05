Richard A. Wayman
0 entries

Richard A. Wayman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DU QUOIN — Richard A. Wayman, 85, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Fairview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Du Quoin.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Burial will be in the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery at Benton.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the First Baptist Church Building Fund and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Wayman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News