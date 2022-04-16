Richard Alan Patterson

Aug. 1, 1948 - April 8, 2022

CARBONDALE — Richard Alan Patterson, 73, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Alan was born on Aug. 1, 1948 in Carbondale. He married Mary Krainak on Aug. 13, 1983 in Rochelle, IL.

Alan is survived by his wife, Mary Krainak of Carbondale; daughter, Kristen Patterson of Seattle; son, John Patterson of Carbondale; and his brother, John Patterson of Lexington, KY.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth (Swofford) Patterson.

Alan was a life-long resident of Carbondale and a graduate of Carbondale Community High School. He worked as a sales manager for Auffenberg Auto Dealership, and prior to that, as a car salesperson at Jim Pearl, Inc. for over fifteen years. He was an excellent billiards player, a loyal Democrat, and an avid reader who appreciated discussing politics and philosophy. He also had a creative side, which he expressed by carving intricate jack o'lanterns each Halloween. He enjoyed summer vacations with family in Door County, WI., and spent his time keeping up with Cardinals baseball and Illini and Saluki basketball.

A celebration of Alan's life will take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Green Earth, Inc. in Carbondale.

To leave a story or memory of Alan, visit www.meredithfh.com.