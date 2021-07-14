Richard Allen Behnken

Richard was born March 26, 1936, in Willisville, IL, to Henry John and Nellie Mae (Steele) Behnken. He married Betty Jean Bixby on December 1, 1956, and they were blessed with two children: David Behnken and Sheila (Behnken) Gaetz. Betty and David preceded him in death. He then married Gloria Matheny in 1984 and three children were added to his life: Keith Parks, Kenny Parks, and Melody (Parks) DeCollo. Gloria preceded him in death.

Richard graduated eighth grade in Willisville and was a Trico High School graduate. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 and obtained the rank of Corporal. Richard worked as an operator of heavy equipment and was instrumental in building Carlyle Lake and many roads in the area. In 1965, he started his mining career at Captain Mine where he operated many different machines from dozers to shovels and his favorite was the World's Largest Shovel, The Marion 6360. The Marion 6360 was featured on the History Channel and the Discovery Channel. Richard loved seeing the children swimming in the lake he built at the family farm outside of Steeleville. He enjoyed playing with them in the woods and in the snow in the wintertime. Richard was baptized and confirmed at Post Oak Church in Campbell Hill and then became a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Steeleville. He was a life member of Alma Lodge 497 in Steeleville, a member of UMWA Local 1392 Captain Mine and Operating Engineers Local 520.