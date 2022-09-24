Richard "Barney" William Barnstable
CARTERVILLE – Richard "Barney" William Barnstable, 75, of Carterville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m.to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Crab Orchard Refuge, 6987 Headquarters Road, Marion, IL 62959.
He is the beloved husband of Ann Barnstable: father of: Becky (Anthony) Dyer and Matt (Sarah) Barnstable; grandfather of: Jessie and Kate Dyer, and Annabelle, Mary and Pete Barnstable; brother: of Larry (Ranae) Barnstable, Debbie Hendrix, and Kim (Tracy) Barnstable; plus additional extended family and friends.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com
