 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard "Barney" William Barnstable

  • 0
Richard "Barney" William Barnstable

Richard "Barney" William Barnstable

CARTERVILLE – Richard "Barney" William Barnstable, 75, of Carterville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m.to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Crab Orchard Refuge, 6987 Headquarters Road, Marion, IL 62959.

He is the beloved husband of Ann Barnstable: father of: Becky (Anthony) Dyer and Matt (Sarah) Barnstable; grandfather of: Jessie and Kate Dyer, and Annabelle, Mary and Pete Barnstable; brother: of Larry (Ranae) Barnstable, Debbie Hendrix, and Kim (Tracy) Barnstable; plus additional extended family and friends.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Chicagohenge’ sunrise delights spectators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News