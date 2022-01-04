Richard Conrath

July 16, 1937 - Jan. 2, 2022

HERRIN — Richard Conrath, 84 of Herrin, passed away 4:11 a.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Richard retired after 43 years having worked for Fedder's, Norge, Maytag and Whirlpool for 43 years as the Director of Engineering.

Richard was an avid golfer at the Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort. He especially enjoyed playing with his best friends, John Cravens, Ken Mason and Ron Campbell. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, playing an important role in their lives.

Richard was born July 16, 1937, in Herrin, IL, to Harry E. and Alma Rhee (Miller) Conrath.

Richard was united in marriage with Beulah Rose Brandon on June 13, 1958, in Herrin, IL. She preceded him in death on February 27, 2015.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law: Arenda and John Bayles of Herrin, Susan and Mike Kniffen of Herrin; four grandchildren: Alyssa (Zach) Werner, Shauna (Wyatt) Teague, David (Megan) Kniffen and Benjamin (Crystal) Kniffen; seven great-grandchildren: Mia Counts, Skylar Counts, Justice Counts, Alaina Werner, Madyson Kniffen, Arizona Kniffen and Karson Kniffen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dean Stomberski of Bush.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two grandsons, Marty and Blake Counts.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery at Carterville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.