Richard D. "Sonny" Taylor
Feb. 12, 1935 - March 11, 2023
MARION — Richard Donald "Sonny" Taylor, 88, of Marion, IL passed away at 12:30 a.m. on March 11, 2023 in Herrin Hospital. Richard was born Feb. 12, 1935 in Vienna, IL to Edward Richard and Gladys (Sanders) Taylor and given the nickname Sonny by his mother.
A celebration of life service will be held at Crain Funeral Home, 135 W. Vienna Street, Anna, IL on March 25, 2023. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m. All attending are welcome to share their memories of Richard. Following the service, burial will take place at Zion Cemetery, Ozark.
Memorials may be made to Zion Cemetery, c/o Dianne Hill/PO Box 118/New Burnside, IL, 62967 and will also be accepted at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home. To view the full obit, please visit www.crainsonline.com.
