Richard Dale Brown
April 21, 1957 - March 6, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On March 6, 2022, Richard Dale Brown died in his home in Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 64. He was born in Pinckneyville, IL on April 21, 1957.
Richard had resided in Colorado for greater than 20 years. He was self-employed. He graduated from Sesser-Valier High School in 1975 and from Southern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in plant & soil science in 1980.
His parents, Louis and Eunice Brown preceded him in death. He is survived by his siblings: Martha Brown of Sebring, FL, John Brown (Donna Jackson) of Sesser, IL, Alice Kirkpatrick (Joe) of Morton, IL and Ruth Gesell (Terry) of Lake Tapps, WA.
Richard was a joy to be around and created memories with all he met. He enjoyed golf, work and baseball.
Please join us to celebrate his life on June 4th, 2022 at the VFW-Sesser from noon - 5 p.m.
The family welcomes donations to the VFW-Sesser, Cox Post 4753, 302 Coal St., Sesser, IL 62884, as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
