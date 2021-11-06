Richard Davis

July 14, 1946 – Oct. 2, 2021

CARBONDALE — Rick was as long-time Carbondale resident and SIU employee. He died October 2, 2021, in Carobndale Memorial Hospital. He was born July 14, 1946, in Ft. Smith, AR, son of Eileen (Bobbie) Davis and Samuel Leo Davis.

Rick grew up in Ft. Smith, AR, where his Mother taught HS Civics. He graduated from the University of Arkansas, in Fayetteville where he joined ROTC. In the army he rose to the rank of Captain in the Military Police, and served a tour of duty in Vietnam, where he achieved the title of Deputy Provost Marshall at Long Bihn. He received the Bronze Star and Outstanding Achievement Commendation, for his service there.

After leaving the Army, he launched a career in insurance and risk management, retiring from SIU as Insurance and Risk Manager II in 2006.

Rick loved travel. Before entering the military, he spent several months backpacking in Europe. His later travels included a tour of Britain, vacations in New Zealand, and the U. S. Southwest, and, finally a long-wished-for trip to Greece.

He was an avid reader with special interest in natural and cultural history.

Rick is survived by his cousin, Frances Morton, daughter of Ward; and Nina Marie Morton of Carbondale; and cousins: Gigi Davis Budrow and Katie Davis Sanford of Hot Springs, AR.

Meredith Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A Memorial Service will be at First Methodist Church, Carbondale, Tuesday November 9, at 11:00 a.m.