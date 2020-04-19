CARBONDALE — Richard “Dick” H. Sherwood, 92, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Dick was born April 14, 1927, to Richard and Blanche (Harman) Sherwood in Alton.
Dick served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He was self-employed as a residential construction contractor for 30 years until he retired in 1995.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Free and Accepted Masons.
Dick is survived by his wife, Shirley (Laughlin) Smith of Carbondale; sons, William (Joan) Sherwood of Carbondale, Richard Sherwood of Willard, Missouri, and Robert (Robin) Sherwood of Aurora, Missouri; daughter, Linda (Monte) Thornton of Decatur; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife, Malvia F. Sherwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Eleanor Sherwood and Janice S. Goza.
The family would like to thank Dick's caregivers at The Landings and Hospice of Southern Illinois.
A family private service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois or Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.
To leave a story or memory of Dick, visit www.meredithfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.