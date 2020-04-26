× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Richard "Dick" Joseph Grammer was born Nov. 9, 1939, in Harrisburg, to Gus and Pearl Grammer. He was affectionately known to family and old friends as, “Dickie Joe.” Dick passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, in the CLC Unit of the Veteran's Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Becky Grammer (Kevin Anderson); son, Scot (Stephanie) Grammer; and five grandchildren, Chelsea (Nate) Hennlich, Brittany Donker, Don Michael (Carrie) Donker, Matthew and Sarah Grammer; and one great-grandson, Theodore Hennlich; four nieces; one nephew; a brother and sister in-law; and an uncle, Warren Grammer.

Meredith Funeral Home of Carbondale is in charge of all the arrangements.

Services will not be conducted at this time; however, the family will have a celebration of life sometime in the upcoming months.

Cards can be sent to Meredith Funeral Home, Attn: Grammer Family.

The family is requesting that memorials be sent to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or This Able Veteran in Carbondale.

To leave a story or memory of Dick, visit www.meredithfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Grammer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.