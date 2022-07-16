Richard (Dick) W. Conley

MAKANDA — Richard (Dick) W. Conley of Makanda, IL passed July 7th at his home in Makanda.

Dick owned Arnold's Market in Carbondale until his retirement in 1997.

He was an enthusiastic Saluki fan, rarely missing a football or basketball game.

Dick is survived by his wife Roxanne and children Robin Cutting (Skip), Brett Conley, Curtis Conley, and Derek Conley.

A celebration of his life will be held at The Haven on Crab Orchard Lake on July 23rd, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, go to www.meredithfh.com.