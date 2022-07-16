 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard (Dick) W. Conley

  • 0
Richard (Dick) W. Conley

Richard (Dick) W. Conley

MAKANDA — Richard (Dick) W. Conley of Makanda, IL passed July 7th at his home in Makanda.

Dick owned Arnold's Market in Carbondale until his retirement in 1997.

He was an enthusiastic Saluki fan, rarely missing a football or basketball game.

Dick is survived by his wife Roxanne and children Robin Cutting (Skip), Brett Conley, Curtis Conley, and Derek Conley.

A celebration of his life will be held at The Haven on Crab Orchard Lake on July 23rd, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, go to www.meredithfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two London families have epic water balloon battle during heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News