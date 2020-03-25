De Soto — Richard Dietz, 75, passed away March 23, 2020, in St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A celebration of Richard's life will be at a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials may be made to the Honor Guard American Legion Post 127 in Murphysboro and will be accepted at the American Legion or funeral home.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.
For information of Richard, visit www.meredithfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Dietz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.