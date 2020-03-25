Richard Dietz
De Soto — Richard Dietz, 75, passed away March 23, 2020, in St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

A celebration of Richard's life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Honor Guard American Legion Post 127 in Murphysboro and will be accepted at the American Legion or funeral home.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.

For information of Richard, visit www.meredithfh.com.

