Richard Dolan Coleman

CHATTANOOGA, TN — Richard Dolan Coleman, 84, of Chattanooga, TN, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Carbondale, Illinois.

Son of George and Emzie Coleman of Chattanooga, father of nine children. Throughout his life he was a hard worker, a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and loving family member. He was currently living in Carbondale in the care of his son, Najjar Musawwir. Arrangements are being made through Jackson Funeral Home of Carbondale and Taylor Funeral Home in Chattanooga, TN.

