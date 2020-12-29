Richard E. Herrin

Rich's career began in the small community of Okawville, Illinois in the fall of 1956. He taught and coached the “Rockets” for four years, where he had great success with a team of talented and dedicated young men. Rich, Sue and Rodney moved to Benton, in the summer of 1960. This began a 25-year span of exciting and successful teaching and coaching, compiling an astonishing record number of wins that led to 21 regional tournament wins and 5 trips to the state tournament. In 1982, the Benton High School gymnasium was named the Rich Herrin Gymnasium.

Rich began his college coaching career at SIU in 1985 leading the Salukis for 13 years. During this time, he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 1990. He also led the Salukis to the first and only “3-peat” by winning the MVC Tournament three times in a row, which allowed the Salukis to play in the NCAA tournament three times in 1993, 1994 and 1995. In 2002, Rich began coaching for the Marion Wildcats for five years. Rich finalized his 52 year coaching career at Morthland College in West Frankfort, coaching five more years, where he won the Christian College National Invitational Tournament Championship in 2016. By the end of his career, Rich had amassed an amazing total of 981 victories. Many of his players earned college scholarships and a numerous number of his players became basketball coaches. Several of his players went on to play in the NBA. Besides his loving family, the impact he had on so many young lives is one of Rich's greatest legacies.