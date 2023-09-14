Richard E. "Iggy" Walter

Aug. 16, 1937 - Sept. 10, 2023

HERRIN, IL - Richard E. Walter, 86, of Herrin, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at his residence in Herrin, IL with his family at his side.

Richard taught 7th grade science at the Herrin Junior High School for 27 years and retired in 1993. He formerly worked for Tractor Supply Co. in Bloomington and Kankakee, IL as a store manager.

Richard was a former member of the Southern Illinois Schools Credit Union Board of Directors (later merged with SIU Credit Union). He was a member of the National Education Association (NEA), lifetime member of Illinois Education Association (IEA), and the Williamson County Retired Teachers.

Richard served in the United States Army Reserve.

Richard was born Aug. 16, 1937 in Lakewood, IL to Dale D. "Spade" and Eileen L. (Cole) Walter.

Richard married Patricia Ann Hale on May 28, 1965 in Marion, IL. She preceded him in death on Nov. 14, 2016.

Surviving are his three sons and two daughters-in-law, Richard A. "Rick" and Christy Walter of Royalton, IL, David and Kelly Walter of Jacksonville, IL, Chad E. Walter of New York, NY ; daughter and son-in-law, Sara Y. and Kenneth Sadler, Jr. of Herrin, IL; five grandchildren: Christopher Walter, Jacquelyn Walter, Melissa Walter, Strider Walter, and Rease Walter; two brothers, W. Keith Walter of Las Vegas, NV and Monty L. Walter of Lakewood, IL; sister, Janet S. Padrick of Toledo, IL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Anita Hale of Madison, MS, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sister, Patsy A. Walter.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin, IL with Rev. David Hale officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Herrin City Cemetery in Herrin, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tupelo Children's Mansion, 1801 East Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804; or to the American Cancer Society; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.