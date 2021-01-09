Richard E. Vick Sr.

Richard Eugene Vick Sr., 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1937, in Pekin.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, JoAnn (Watson) Vick; daughter, Minnie Opal Vick; his parents, George and Marie (Blankenship) Vick; and his brother, Kenneth Vick.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Glenn) Jarrell of Wichita, Kansas; his son, Richie (Lisa) Vick of Marion; four grandchildren, Michael (Joy) Vick of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Steven (Mickala) Vick of Sikeston, Missouri, Lindsey Barnes of Wichita, Kansas and Kristina (Tristen) Reid of Marion; five great-grandchildren, Aiden Barnes, Jaxon Vick, Logan Vick, Raegan Vick and Rowan Barnes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenda Vick of White Ash, Faye (Gene) Stump of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, Barry (Valerie) Watson of Royalton, Pat Watson of Herrin, and Carol Watson of Energy; cousins, Mark (Sherri) Vick, Keith (Janice) Robinson, and Sandy (Steve) Moore, all of Herrin.

Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed.

Richard retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1976 after a 20-year career.