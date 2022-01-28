Richard Fred Reiman

May 15, 1953 - Jan. 26, 2022

MURPHYSBORO – Richard Fred Reiman, 68, of Murphysboro, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home in Murphysboro, IL.

Richard was born May 15, 1953, in Murphysboro, IL, to Glenn and Erma L. Bastien Reiman. Richard was retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections, after a 27-year career. He was a member of Missionary Baptist Church of Ava, Ava, IL.

Richard is survived by his sweetheart, Juliann Crabtree of Elkville, IL; mother, Erma Reiman of Benton, IL; sister, Teresa Shelton of Benton, IL; niece, Joann Phillips of Steeleville, IL; nephews: Shane Moore of Ava, IL, Chad Moore of Ava, IL, Zachariah Kimmel of Johnston City, IL, and Mathew Kimmel of West Frankfort, IL.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, sister, Paulette Moore and a niece, Michelle King.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, with Pastor Ronny Shelton officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Murphysboro. Visitation will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, where friends may call on Saturday, from 9 - 10 a.m. Memorials may be given to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Ava, IL 62907. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Due to executive orders, current COVID guidelines will be followed.