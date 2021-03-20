Richard Gordon Lambert

March 9, 1935 - March 18, 2021

Richard Gordon Lambert, 86, of Marion passed away at 5:50 a.m., Thursday, on March 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Gordon was born in Marion on March 9, 1935, to Richard and Elsie (Stratman) Lambert. He married Jo Ellen Ray of Goreville on November 9, 1963, and together they shared more than 57 wonderful years of marriage. She survives in Marion.

Gordon was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ Church in Marion, where he was ordained at age 17 as a lay minister and later served as pastor for nearly two decades. Gordon's nearly 70 years of ministry reached far and wide, providing guidance, comfort and a calming presence to those often found themselves dealing with the struggles of life, regardless of their beliefs, status, or station in life.

Gordon was a stand-out athlete at Marion High School, where he captained the MHS basketball and baseball teams, and also quarterbacked the football team. Offered a free agent baseball contract by three Major League Baseball teams out of a high school, he instead chose to play basketball and baseball for the Salukis at SIU. Gordon also played semi-pro baseball after college, his left-handed curve ball causing fits for hitters who faced him.