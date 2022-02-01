Richard J. "Dick" McPhail
WEST FRANKFORT — Richard J. "Dick" McPhail of West Frankfort entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was born on October 13, 1940, in West Frankfort, Illinois, to Sarah Elizabeth Duffin McPhail.
Visitation will be held in West Frankfort, Illinois, at Union Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A traditional Catholic mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be immediately following at St. John's Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences of sympathy, www.unionfh.com.
