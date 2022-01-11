 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard "Jake" Naumer, Sr.

1954 - 2022

ST. CHARLES, MO — Richard "Jake" Naumer, Sr., age 67, of St. Charles, MO, formerly of Du Quoin, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in his home.

Jake was born on January 16, 1954, in Du Quoin, IL, a son to Jacob Barber and Helen (Tenney) Naumer. He attended Kemper Military School, Boonville, MO, and then graduated from Du Quoin High School, Du Quoin, IL. He earned his Masters of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL. Jake was a stock broker, First Vice President at Stifel Nicolaus, St. Louis, MO, and former UMWA tractor operator at Consol Energy, Inc. He was the owner and operator of Capital Investment Group and Cash Express of Southern Illinois. Jake was a musician who loved Blues and Rock & Roll. He also enjoyed playing golf, poker and pool.

Survivors include his son, Richard Jacob Naumer, Jr. of Nashville, TN; daughter, Katherine Chandler Naumer of Houston, TX; mother, Helen Naumer of Carbondale, IL; brother, Scott Naumer of Carbondale, IL; sister, Tenney Naumer of Carbondale, IL; and niece, Alais Elena de Hoogh of Tiburon, CA.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Naumer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Pyatt Funeral Home, Du Quoin, IL on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to participate by sharing their stories of Jake.

Visitation will be held at Pyatt Funeral Home, Du Quoin, IL, on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

COVID-19 mandates and regulations will be adhered to.

