Richard Keith Feigenbaum

May 18, 1955 - Nov. 20, 2021

CARBONDALE — Richard Keith Feigenbaum, 66, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, in Carbondale. Keith was born May 18, 1955, at Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, to Robert and Lois Turken Feigenbaum.

Keith did what he loved to the very end - taking his wife on a trip for her birthday while visiting family and friends in Colorado. Keith played two rounds of golf before he was preliminary diagnosed with lung cancer at Colorado Springs Hospital. A big thank you to Dr. Morgansztern and the Oncology team at Washington University in St. Louis for providing top notch care to Keith and support to his wife. And thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Carbondale Memorial Hospital for providing comfort.

He is survived by his wife Paula Smith Feigenbaum and their four kitties: Tabitha, Ruby, Saber and Tommy. Stepsons: John Eric Goff and Alex Schmidgall, both of Carbondale. Daughter-in-law, Shannon Hunter, Herrin, and her children Chelsea and Wade. Sister and brother-in-law Robyn and Jim McHale, Naples, FL; Sue (Gene) Ackley, Ballwin, MO. Nephew Jeffrey (Kara) Long, Camdenton, MO; niece JM (Elvis) Adams, Coolidge, AZ; great nieces Madison, Kylah and Avah; great-nephews: Chandler, Carson and Colton; great-great-niece, Maebrie. He is also survived by his uncle Mark (Melissa) Turken, St. Louis, MO.

Keith worked in his family's manufacturing business (Turco) in Du Quoin, IL, making playground equipment and Charmglow gas grills. After Turco, he was vice president of the Bargain Factory in Murphysboro where they sold assembled gas-grills and kerosene-heaters. He was currently managing Grace Street Warehouse in Murphysboro. Keith valued loyalty and was very good to his employees. He had a caring and generous nature and loved taking care of others.

Keith attended Western Military Academy in Alton, IL. When WMA closed in 1971, he finished at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, GA and was on the battalion staff his senior year, Class of '73. He played center in football and catcher in baseball. He also loved fishing. Keith was very athletic, competitive, and very gifted with sports history and statistics. He was an outstanding golfer and played collegiately at LSU. Keith was 12 time club Champion at Jackson County Country Club and shot his age at age 65.

Donations in his memory may be made to high school boys and girls golf programs of Jackson County Murphysboro High School and Carbondale High School to honor Keith's true passion of golf and his desire to share that passion with our youth. You may designate your donation to go to the girls or boys program; otherwise, it will be shared equally at each school.

MHS: 50 Blackwood Drive, Murphysboro, IL 62966 ATTN: Len Novara, Athletic Director.

Carbondale Community High School is honoring him and his love for golf by naming their 2-man and 2-woman tournament the Keith Feigenbaum Memorial 2-woman tournament and the Keith Feigenbaum Memorial 2-man tournament.

CCHS:1301 E. Walnut Street, Carbondale, IL 62901. ATTN: Gwen Poore, Athletic Director. In the memo, please put Golf Memorial.

There will be no funeral service per Keith's wishes. Thank you to Walker's Funeral Home in Carbondale for their expertise, care and support. A memorial reception is being planned for May 2022. If you are interested in the memorial reception, please e-mail your contact information to paulasuef@gmail.com.

I love you more than yesterday and less than tomorrow... always.