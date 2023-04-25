Richard L. Thalman

Aug. 27, 1960 - April 18, 2023

CARBONDALE, IL – Dr. Richard L. Thalman, aged 62, passed on April 18, 2023 at his home in Carbondale, IL. He was a long-time chiropractor and beloved community member.

Born Aug. 27, 1960 in Carbondale to Jeanne and Dr. Wellington C. Thalman. Richard graduated from Carbondale Community High School in 1978. He received his B.S degree from SIU-Carbondale, and then graduated from Logan Chiropractic University in St. Louis, MO.

In 1992, he opened Thalman Chiropractic. Dr. Thalman was known for his unwavering commitment to excellent patient care and for his deep compassion for his patients.

He was actively involved with the Boys & Girls Club in Carbondale, having served on the Club's board for many years.

Dr. Thalman was an avid outdoorsman as well as a sports enthusiast. He was honored with the American Motorcyclist's highest award: the National number one plate in 1995 for the open B series of the National Hare and Hound Harescramble Championship.

Richard was a caring, generous, funny and loving man who always welcomed friends and family to his home. He cherished his family and numerous friendships, many of whom he maintained since childhood.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors are siblings: Susan Leik (Jerry) of Moultrie, GA; Paula Smith (Leland) of Peachtree Corners, GA; Nancy Thalman of Sebastopol, CA; niece Cassie Smith (Paul) of Atlanta, GA; nephew Tyler Smith (Emily) of Alpharetta, GA; and great nephews Wyatt Smith and Jeb Smith of Alpharetta, GA.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29th at First Presbyterian Church in Carbondale, 310 S. University Ave. Visitation from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with a reception afterwards.