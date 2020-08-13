You have permission to edit this article.
Richard Lee Weaver
Richard Lee Weaver

Richard Lee Weaver

Weaver

DONGOLA — Richard Lee Weaver, 60, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in a farm accident in rural Cobden.

He was born Nov. 3, 1959, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, to Harvey M. and Laura N. (Martin) Weaver. He married Ruth Horst on Jan. 1, 1983, in Wadsworth, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Weaver is survived by his wife Ruth of Dongola; four sons, John (Eva) of Dongola, Harold (Dawn) of Buncombe, LaRay and Roger, both of Dongola; five daughters, Nancy (Nathan Martin) of Buncombe, Karen (Mylen Martin) of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Diane (Toby Shiley) of Anna, Darla and Kathy of Dongola; 14 grandchildren; three brothers, Glen (Wanda), Clair (Rhoda) and Ernest (Regina) all of Dongola; six sisters, Janet, Eileen, Cheryl and Sharon Weaver all of Dongola, Velma (James) Brubaker of York Springs, Pennsylvania, and Joan (Donald) Yoder of Barnesville, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Jamin Scott Weaver on Aug. 12, 2017.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church. Funeral services for Richard Lee Weaver will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in Harvest Church in Anna. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Togo West Africa Mission. Envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.

Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna is in charge of arrangements.

To leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhileamnfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Weaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

