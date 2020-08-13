× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DONGOLA — Richard Lee Weaver, 60, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in a farm accident in rural Cobden.

He was born Nov. 3, 1959, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, to Harvey M. and Laura N. (Martin) Weaver. He married Ruth Horst on Jan. 1, 1983, in Wadsworth, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Weaver is survived by his wife Ruth of Dongola; four sons, John (Eva) of Dongola, Harold (Dawn) of Buncombe, LaRay and Roger, both of Dongola; five daughters, Nancy (Nathan Martin) of Buncombe, Karen (Mylen Martin) of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Diane (Toby Shiley) of Anna, Darla and Kathy of Dongola; 14 grandchildren; three brothers, Glen (Wanda), Clair (Rhoda) and Ernest (Regina) all of Dongola; six sisters, Janet, Eileen, Cheryl and Sharon Weaver all of Dongola, Velma (James) Brubaker of York Springs, Pennsylvania, and Joan (Donald) Yoder of Barnesville, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Jamin Scott Weaver on Aug. 12, 2017.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church. Funeral services for Richard Lee Weaver will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in Harvest Church in Anna. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church Cemetery.