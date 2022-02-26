Richard M. Soldner

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX - Richard M. Soldner, age 79, of New Braunfels, TX, formerly of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Oak Tree Assisted Living of New Braunfels, TX.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Louis Fluck presiding. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of Marion V.F.W. Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "St. Francis Animal Shelter." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

