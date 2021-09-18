Richard R. "Dick" Shockley

MARION - Richard R. "Dick" Shockley, age 91, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Parkway Manor of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

Due to the executive order by the Governor of Illinois, those attending the visitation and funeral service inside, must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The visitation will be on Monday, September 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, located at 401 West Union Street, in Marion, IL.

The visitation will resume at the church on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Following the time of visitation on Tuesday, the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Dr. Bob Dickerson presiding.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of Marion VFW Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Detail.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to the "First Baptist Church" (being used to support missionaries and local charities). Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.

