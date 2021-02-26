Richard R. Hudson
Mar. 18, 1943 - Feb. 21, 2021
ROBINSON - Richard R. Hudson, 77, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 18, 1943 in Murphysboro, Illinois to Loran R. Hudson and Emma Lucille (Herron) Hudson. He married Jane A. (Pugh) Cramer on June 27, 1986. He was previously married to Ann (Tierney) Puttman.
Richard graduated from Murphysboro Township High School in 1961 and from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, in 1966, where he majored in Government and minored in Economics. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1970 where he was assigned to the USS Prairie and the USS Decatur, both of which were active in naval support to Vietnam.
Richard's career was always in the financial sector, serving as a national bank examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, bank auditor, and bank trust officer and investor. He retired from First Financial Bank (Crawford County State Bank) in 2008, after 17 years of service.
An avid sportsman and hunter, Richard was a member of the Murphysboro American Legion Paul Stout Post #127 baseball team that won the 1959 State of Illinois championship. As he grew older, golf became a favorite pastime.
Richard was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Palestine where he served as a Trustee and Session Member. He was active in the Quail Creek Country Club, serving as past President and Board Member. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #127, the Eastern Illinois Sportsman Club and the Robinson Elks Lodge #1188. Richard served on the Board of Directors for Bradford Supply Company from 2010-2020.
Richard is survived by his wife, Jane of Robinson, IL; children: Jane (David) Sweeney of St. Louis, MO, Kate (Darin) Barton of Stephenville, TX, Emily (Mark) Harwell of Catawba, NC and Shaun Cramer (Jen Fyke) of New Lenox, IL; grandchildren: Jackson and Samuel Harwell, Alexander and Cai Barton, Tierney, Harper and Isaac Sweeney and Max Cramer; and his adoring dog, Sailor. We are sad without him, but we are better because of him.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Palestine, IL, (106 W. Market St., 62451) or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org).
The Goodwine Funeral Home in Robinson is in charge of arrangements. For more information, or to share a memory or condolence online, please visit:
