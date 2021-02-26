Richard R. Hudson

Mar. 18, 1943 - Feb. 21, 2021

ROBINSON - Richard R. Hudson, 77, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 18, 1943 in Murphysboro, Illinois to Loran R. Hudson and Emma Lucille (Herron) Hudson. He married Jane A. (Pugh) Cramer on June 27, 1986. He was previously married to Ann (Tierney) Puttman.

Richard graduated from Murphysboro Township High School in 1961 and from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, in 1966, where he majored in Government and minored in Economics. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1970 where he was assigned to the USS Prairie and the USS Decatur, both of which were active in naval support to Vietnam.

Richard's career was always in the financial sector, serving as a national bank examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, bank auditor, and bank trust officer and investor. He retired from First Financial Bank (Crawford County State Bank) in 2008, after 17 years of service.

An avid sportsman and hunter, Richard was a member of the Murphysboro American Legion Paul Stout Post #127 baseball team that won the 1959 State of Illinois championship. As he grew older, golf became a favorite pastime.