MURPHYSBORO — Richard R. Kiel, 86, of Murphysboro passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Carbondale.

Richard was born on Jan. 8, 1934, in Murphysboro to William J. and Minnie L. (Baskin) Kiel. He was united in marriage to Glenann Roberts on Nov. 7, 1959 in Murphysboro. They celebrated their 61st anniversary this month, Glenann survives.

Richard was a life-time member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro. He was employed as a police officer at Southern Illinois University and later was employed and retired from United States Postal Service. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of Paul Stout Post 127 American Legion where he was a member of the color guard for military rites team.

Private family graveside services with military rites by Paul Stout American Legion Post 127 of Murphysboro will be at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro; Rev. Shaker Samuel will officiate.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Murphysboro.