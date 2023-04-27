Richard Towers
Feb. 10, 1931 - April 23, 2023
MANHATTAN, KS - Former SIU football coach Dick Towers, passed away at home from complications of multiple myeloma. Dick was 92. His coaching career spanned 1966-1973 at SIU, he had wonderful memories of his time living and coaching there. He was especially fond of the connections he made with the SIU players and coaches, and enjoyed hearing from them throughout the years.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Wann; daughters Betsy (Larry) Shapiro; Donna Hemingway and son Rick (Sheila) Towers. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held in Manhattan, Kansas at the First Presbyterian Church, on Saturday April 29 at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the KSU, Cancer Research Fund.
