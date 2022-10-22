Richard W. Martin

Richard was born Jan, 3, 1962, in Murphysboro, IL, to Wilbert and Louise (Thompson) Martin. Richard was a retired Firefighter from the Murphysboro Fire Department, having served the citizens of Murphysboro from 1984-2016. During that time, he served on the firefighter pension board and was elected to the positions of Treasurer and President of Murphysboro Firefighters Local #3042. In his retirement, he served as the Southern District Legislative Representative for the Associated Firefighters of Illinois. Richard was also a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Murphysboro Elks, Murphysboro American Legion, and was a very active member of the Murphysboro community. Although Richard's life was cut short, his wisdom, kindness and character will live on. His professionalism as a firefighter and a legislative representative will forever inspire and drive the careers of younger firefighters following in his footsteps. Richard's family and friends will forever be directed by his wisdom, words, and love. Whether it was about business, a Cubs game, or giving his children advice on life, Richard knew the importance of taking the time to have those conversations. He worked hard and dedicated himself to his profession, but work took a backseat to his children. Richard proudly spent his life taking the kids on family trips, enduring his daughter's slumber parties while grilling on the back deck, and taking the time to play catch with his boys while teaching them how to throw a dirty knuckleball. He knew what was important. His life and legacy will be carried on through memory as his children share these life qualities with his grandchildren.