Richard W. Martin
1962 - 2022
MURPHYSBORO – Richard W. Martin, 60, of Murphysboro, IL, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Springfield, Illinois.
Richard was born Jan, 3, 1962, in Murphysboro, IL, to Wilbert and Louise (Thompson) Martin. Richard was a retired Firefighter from the Murphysboro Fire Department, having served the citizens of Murphysboro from 1984-2016. During that time, he served on the firefighter pension board and was elected to the positions of Treasurer and President of Murphysboro Firefighters Local #3042. In his retirement, he served as the Southern District Legislative Representative for the Associated Firefighters of Illinois. Richard was also a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Murphysboro Elks, Murphysboro American Legion, and was a very active member of the Murphysboro community. Although Richard's life was cut short, his wisdom, kindness and character will live on. His professionalism as a firefighter and a legislative representative will forever inspire and drive the careers of younger firefighters following in his footsteps. Richard's family and friends will forever be directed by his wisdom, words, and love. Whether it was about business, a Cubs game, or giving his children advice on life, Richard knew the importance of taking the time to have those conversations. He worked hard and dedicated himself to his profession, but work took a backseat to his children. Richard proudly spent his life taking the kids on family trips, enduring his daughter's slumber parties while grilling on the back deck, and taking the time to play catch with his boys while teaching them how to throw a dirty knuckleball. He knew what was important. His life and legacy will be carried on through memory as his children share these life qualities with his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his children, Zeke Guetersloh of Murphysboro, Olivia Martin of Murphysboro, and Eli Martin (Jenna) of Marion; Significant other, Darcie Hastings; three grandchildren, Gunner, Carter and Nolan Martin; siblings, Joan Harp of Jonesboro, AR, Jeanie Clover of Murphysboro, Mark Pete Martin of Murphysboro, and Barb Brannon of Murphysboro.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a celebration of life at a future date. Any donations in Richard's memory can be made to AFFI Charitable & Benevolent Corp 927 S Second St. Springfield, IL 62704.
