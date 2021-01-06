Rita K. Crowder

Rita graduated from Taylorville High School, class of 1979. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1992, and Master of Business Administration from Fontbonne University in 1998. Rita was the executive director at Cedarhurst Assisted Living and Memory Care of Collinsville, from 2014 to 2019. Prior to 2014, she worked in the healthcare industry for Pinckneyville Community Hospital, Perry County Health Department, and Sparta Community Hospital. For 12 years, she was a member of the management team and a vice president for the communications and information technology company, CTS Technology Solutions in Sparta. For two years, Rita worked for School Center, one of the first Content Management Systems for K-12 educational professionals.