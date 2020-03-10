Rita Marie Morefield
0 entries

Rita Marie Morefield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rita Marie Morefield

MURPHYSBORO — Rita Marie Morefield, 52, passed away at 2:12 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 7, at her residence in Murphysboro.

Rita was born on Dec. 28, 1966, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Gene L. Weber and Frances (Schiro) Weber.

She recently retired on Nov. 22, 2019, as office manager with the Jackson County Highway Department, where thirty three years ago, she began work on April 14, 1986.

Mrs. Morefield was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro, and a member of St. Andrew Altar Society. She was a former member and a past president of the American Legion Post #127 Ladies Auxiliary in Murphysboro. Rita loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, and her friends. She liked to sing with the Full Throttle Band. She made crafts and was a party planner. She also enjoyed going to the casino.

On June 17, 1989, Rita married Mark Morefield in Murphysboro, and he survives. Other survivors include her son Matthew Morefield and his fiancee Heather Cross and her grandson Logan Morefield, and her son Lucas Morefield, all of Murphysboro; four cats, who were her babies - Alley, Ada, Gorge, and Blackie Chan; her mother, Frances Weber, and her sister, Regina Jones, both of Murphysboro; a niece, Kaetlyn Weber, and her son, Kaesen Custer, both of Millersburg, Ohio; three aunts - Angeline Schiro of Murphysboro, Minnie Benefield of Anna, and Brena Rosiak of Creve Coeur, Illinois; and close friends Pam and Bob Ruzich of Ozark, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by one brother, James Weber, her father, Gene L. Weber, her grandparents, Paul and Clara Schiro, an uncle and an aunt, Nick and Betty Schiro; an uncle who died in infancy, Vito Paul Schiro; her mother-in-law, Mary Frances Overturf, and an uncle, John L. Rosiak.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 11, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Gary Gummersheimer officiating and burial at St. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and on Wednesday until 10:45 a.m. at Pettett Funeral Home, where a rosary will be recited at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the family. Fore more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Rita Morefield, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
First Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Pettett Funeral Home
1418 South St.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rita 's First Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Second Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
8:00AM-10:45AM
Pettett Funeral Home
1418 South St.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rita 's Second Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
11:00AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
724 Mulberry St.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rita 's Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News