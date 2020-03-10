MURPHYSBORO — Rita Marie Morefield, 52, passed away at 2:12 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 7, at her residence in Murphysboro.

Rita was born on Dec. 28, 1966, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Gene L. Weber and Frances (Schiro) Weber.

She recently retired on Nov. 22, 2019, as office manager with the Jackson County Highway Department, where thirty three years ago, she began work on April 14, 1986.

Mrs. Morefield was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro, and a member of St. Andrew Altar Society. She was a former member and a past president of the American Legion Post #127 Ladies Auxiliary in Murphysboro. Rita loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, and her friends. She liked to sing with the Full Throttle Band. She made crafts and was a party planner. She also enjoyed going to the casino.