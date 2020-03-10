MURPHYSBORO — Rita Marie Morefield, 52, passed away at 2:12 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 7, at her residence in Murphysboro.
Rita was born on Dec. 28, 1966, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Gene L. Weber and Frances (Schiro) Weber.
She recently retired on Nov. 22, 2019, as office manager with the Jackson County Highway Department, where thirty three years ago, she began work on April 14, 1986.
You have free articles remaining.
Mrs. Morefield was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro, and a member of St. Andrew Altar Society. She was a former member and a past president of the American Legion Post #127 Ladies Auxiliary in Murphysboro. Rita loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, and her friends. She liked to sing with the Full Throttle Band. She made crafts and was a party planner. She also enjoyed going to the casino.
On June 17, 1989, Rita married Mark Morefield in Murphysboro, and he survives. Other survivors include her son Matthew Morefield and his fiancee Heather Cross and her grandson Logan Morefield, and her son Lucas Morefield, all of Murphysboro; four cats, who were her babies - Alley, Ada, Gorge, and Blackie Chan; her mother, Frances Weber, and her sister, Regina Jones, both of Murphysboro; a niece, Kaetlyn Weber, and her son, Kaesen Custer, both of Millersburg, Ohio; three aunts - Angeline Schiro of Murphysboro, Minnie Benefield of Anna, and Brena Rosiak of Creve Coeur, Illinois; and close friends Pam and Bob Ruzich of Ozark, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by one brother, James Weber, her father, Gene L. Weber, her grandparents, Paul and Clara Schiro, an uncle and an aunt, Nick and Betty Schiro; an uncle who died in infancy, Vito Paul Schiro; her mother-in-law, Mary Frances Overturf, and an uncle, John L. Rosiak.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 11, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Gary Gummersheimer officiating and burial at St. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and on Wednesday until 10:45 a.m. at Pettett Funeral Home, where a rosary will be recited at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to the family. Fore more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
1418 South St.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
8:00AM-10:45AM
1418 South St.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
11:00AM
724 Mulberry St.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.