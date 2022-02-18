Rob Mc Curdy

Sept. 14, 1953 - Feb. 15, 2022

FORT MEYERS, FL — Rob McCurdy passed away at 10:15 p.m. on February 15, 2022, at his home in North Fort Meyers Beach, FL, with his loving wife, Mary, and his adoring sister and brother-in-law Marcia and Mickey Perryman by his side.

Robby Bruce McCurdy was born on September 14, 1953, in Du Quoin to his devoted parents Jeffie (Bell) and Gene McCurdy. Holding an Associates in Business from John A. Logan College, Robby was a very determined young entrepreneur and worked his way up in the grocery business in Southern Illinois (Food Park in Du Quoin & West Frankfort) and eventually was partner/owner of the Mad Pricer grocery chain (five stores).

Rob was an avid sports fanatic, holding season tickets for St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Rams for 20-plus years. Having attended the Indy 500 Race since age 18, he enjoyed NASCAR and traveled to many races with friends and family over the years. Rob loved to come back to Du Quoin and meet up with his high school friends at the Du Quoin State Fair each year. Rob loved boating, the beach, and traveling, which is how he ended up in North Fort Myers Beach in his last 10 years.

He is survived by his faithful wife/caretaker Mary; sister, Marcia (Mickey) Perryman of Murphysboro; nieces: Kristal (Gordon) Williams of Sparta and Jodi (Mike) Boese of Murphysboro; nephew, Dr. Richard (Lanette) Perryman of Coronada, CA; and many friends and cousins who loved him dearly.

We kindly ask you to remember Rob at the Cardinals' season opener in 2022.