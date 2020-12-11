 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robbie R. Tolley
0 entries

Robbie R. Tolley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robbie R. Tolley

Tolley

BENTON — Robbie R. Tolley, 79, passed away Wednesday night Dec. 9, 2020, at her home.

Robbie was born in Brilliant, Alabama, on June 11, 1941, the daughter of Flones and Jessie Mae (Reynolds) Pratt.

She married Paul Eugene Tolley on Dec. 11, 1976, and he preceded her in death on March 15, 1991.

Mrs. Tolley was a member of the Thompsonville Church of God and she was a nurses aide at Franklin Hospital for many years.

Mrs. Tolley is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Newcomb and husband, Mike, of West Frankfort, and Gayla McClerren and husband, Kevin, of Benton; one son, Michael Williams of West Frankfort; and grandchildren, Michael Williams Jr., Brooke Williams, Clint Williams, Dylan McClerren, and Shelby McClerren.

Robbie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one grandson, Joshua Williams; one bother, Tony Rex Pratt; and by one sister, Betty Bruce.

Private services will be conducted.

For more information or to send online condolences, visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News