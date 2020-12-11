BENTON — Robbie R. Tolley, 79, passed away Wednesday night Dec. 9, 2020, at her home.

Robbie was born in Brilliant, Alabama, on June 11, 1941, the daughter of Flones and Jessie Mae (Reynolds) Pratt.

She married Paul Eugene Tolley on Dec. 11, 1976, and he preceded her in death on March 15, 1991.

Mrs. Tolley was a member of the Thompsonville Church of God and she was a nurses aide at Franklin Hospital for many years.

Mrs. Tolley is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Newcomb and husband, Mike, of West Frankfort, and Gayla McClerren and husband, Kevin, of Benton; one son, Michael Williams of West Frankfort; and grandchildren, Michael Williams Jr., Brooke Williams, Clint Williams, Dylan McClerren, and Shelby McClerren.

Robbie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one grandson, Joshua Williams; one bother, Tony Rex Pratt; and by one sister, Betty Bruce.

Private services will be conducted.

For more information or to send online condolences, visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.