 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Allen Nack
0 entries

Robert Allen Nack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Allen Nack

Robert Allen Nack

Apr. 28, 1932 - Mar. 1, 2021

CARBONDALE — Robert A. Nack died peacefully on Monday March 1, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale surrounded by his wife and loved ones.

Walker Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News