Robert "Bob" A. Grob

Dec. 27, 1943 - Sept. 8, 2023

MURPHYSBORO - Robert "Bob" A. Grob, 79, of Murphysboro passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 after a long illness.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1943 to the late Harold W. and Vivian L (Tuthill) Grob in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sherrie Grob (nee' McCully) of Murphysboro; sons, Randall Grob (Lori), Gary Grob (Shelly) and Ryan Grob (Tiffany); grandchildren, Bailee, Tyler, Clayton and Ethan Grob; great-grandchildren, Nova, Onyx and Riot; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene and Henry Grob; and by his grandson, Jarett Grob.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering to share memories of Bob on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crain Funeral Home, 1421 Walnut Street, Murphysboro, IL.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro is handling arrangements.