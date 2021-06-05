Robert (Bob) A. Nack

1932 - 2021

CARBONDALE — Robert (Bob) A. Nack died peacefully in the Carbondale hospital on March 1, 2021, with loving wife Shirley by his side.

Bob was born April 28, 1932, in Gary, IN, and grew up in the Chicago area. After high school, he began his college career at the University of Illinois-Navy Pier and later transferred to the Champagne-Urbana campus, where he became a member of Triangle Fraternity in Champagne. After Bob attained his Bachelor of Science Degree, he served in the U. S. Army, 25th Infantry Division, Scofield Barracks, Hawaii.

After completing his army service, Bob began pursuing his Master of Science Degree in structural engineering at the University of Minnesota. Bob met his first wife, Peggy Hayashida, while at Minnesota. He later transferred and completed his M.S. Degree at UI-UC. Bob and Peggy married in 1957, and had children Richard, Michele, and Bradley.