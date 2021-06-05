Robert (Bob) A. Nack
1932 - 2021
CARBONDALE — Robert (Bob) A. Nack died peacefully in the Carbondale hospital on March 1, 2021, with loving wife Shirley by his side.
Bob was born April 28, 1932, in Gary, IN, and grew up in the Chicago area. After high school, he began his college career at the University of Illinois-Navy Pier and later transferred to the Champagne-Urbana campus, where he became a member of Triangle Fraternity in Champagne. After Bob attained his Bachelor of Science Degree, he served in the U. S. Army, 25th Infantry Division, Scofield Barracks, Hawaii.
After completing his army service, Bob began pursuing his Master of Science Degree in structural engineering at the University of Minnesota. Bob met his first wife, Peggy Hayashida, while at Minnesota. He later transferred and completed his M.S. Degree at UI-UC. Bob and Peggy married in 1957, and had children Richard, Michele, and Bradley.
Bob began his consulting civil engineering career at Clark Daily and Dietz in Urbana. He later accepted a faculty position in the civil engineering technology program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It was here that he had the privilege of meeting R. Buckminster Fuller, which energized Bob's independent spirit. He and a friend Henry Mitchell established Michell Nack Testing Lab which they later sold to a larger material testing laboratory. Bob then founded R. A. Nack & Associates, Inc., a consulting engineering firm that brought a public water distribution and wastewater treatment system to numerous areas in Southern Illinois. The company later expanded with an office in Peoria, Illinois, and from those two locations completed projects in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Missouri as well as Illinois to include public buildings (Carbondale Post Office), highways, bridges, etc. Bob maintained his company until he retired.
Bob's children live in California and Ohio. They all came for a family reunion with Bob and Shirley shortly before Bob became seriously ill and enjoyed many happy memories and laughed.
Bob was also close to Shirley's family; and because they live nearby, they were able to provide substantial assistance during Bob's illness.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Antoinette; sister Virginia; and daughter Deborah G. He leaves behind sons: Richard and Robert Bradley; daughter Michele; grandchildren: Robert, Anna, and Lauren from Richard, Kennedy and Sophie from Bradley; great grandchildren: Charlotte and Graham from Robert, Richard's son.
Shirley and Bob's family are very proud of Bob's accomplishments over his long career. His sons and grandson are now pursuing their own careers as architects and engineers.
Bob was a good man and led a full, good life; and Shirley is happy she had the good fortune to share with him his last 45 years.
Due to COVID-19, the family had a very private service and celebration of Bob's life.
If you would like to send a gift of remembrance, please consider the Women's Center in Carbondale, one of Bob's favorite charities.
