Robert (Bob) Allen Hoagland, Jr.
CARBONDALE – Robert (Bob) Allen Hoagland, Jr., age 83 of Carbondale, IL, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, with his wife and children by his side.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean; daughter Laura (Harun) Durudogan, son Richard (Lori) Hoagland, daughter Catherine (Rick) Johnson; grandchildren Leigh Durudogan (Blake Arthurs), Adam Durudogan, Cate Durudogan, Maxwell Johnson, Sadie Johnson, Ava Hoagland, Colton Hoagland; brother Thomas (Suzanna) Hoagland and sister Suzy (David) Titus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.