Robert (Bob) Allen Hoagland, Jr.

CARBONDALE – Robert (Bob) Allen Hoagland, Jr., age 83 of Carbondale, IL, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, with his wife and children by his side.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean; daughter Laura (Harun) Durudogan, son Richard (Lori) Hoagland, daughter Catherine (Rick) Johnson; grandchildren Leigh Durudogan (Blake Arthurs), Adam Durudogan, Cate Durudogan, Maxwell Johnson, Sadie Johnson, Ava Hoagland, Colton Hoagland; brother Thomas (Suzanna) Hoagland and sister Suzy (David) Titus.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

