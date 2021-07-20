Robert "Bob" Ebersohl

1946 - 2021

GRAND TOWER — Robert "Bob" Ebersohl, 75 of Grand Tower, IL passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, in Cape Girardeau, MO. Robert was born on March 8, 1946, in Murphysboro, a son to the late Leonard and Fay (McCollum) Ebersohl.

He was a member of Lockard Chapel Southern Baptist Church near Jonesboro, IL. He was a retired commercial baker and had been employed by Lewis Family Bakers in Anna, IL. He was also a member of the Anna Moose Lodge #1346.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro, Pastor Darrell Neathery will officiate; burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Crawshaw Funeral Home and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Crawshaw Funeral Home. Robert's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Anna Moose Lodge.